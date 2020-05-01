Political parties mark May Day online

Political parties are marking May Day online this year in place of the traditional public events and gatherings that take place on May 1, a public holiday in the Czech Republic.

Both the ruling and opposition parties have used the occasion to post videos thanking the public and those on the front lines for the discipline and solidarity shown in tackling the coronavirus crisis.

The Social Democrats say it is the common people who are the heroes of the present day.

While the Communist Party and the Freedom and Direct Democracy party have focussed on employment and support for workers on International Workers’ Day, the centre right Civic Democrats, TOP 09 and the Mayors and Independents highlight the fact that May 1, is the 16th anniversary of the country’s membership in the EU.