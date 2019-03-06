Polish minister accuses Czech PM Babis of campaigning against Polish food

The Polish Minister of Agriculture Jan Krzyszof Ardanowski has accused the Czech prime minister of waging a campaign against Polish food. The interview that the Polish agriculture minister gave to the paper Gazeta Polska has made headlines in the Czech Republic due to statements that have been interpreted as an accusation of ulterior motives behind the recent warning against buying corrupted Polish beef given by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture.

Mr. Ardanowski was quoted as saying that Czechs like to buy Polish foodstuffs due to their good quality and low price, but that the country’s leaders are perhaps trying to move Polish food off the market due to Czech attempts to increase domestic agricultural production. He then went on to say: “After all, the owner of one of the largest food processing companies in the Czech Republic is the prime minister of this country”.