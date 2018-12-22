Polish miner remains in critical condition after deadly blast

A Polish miner who suffered serious injuries in a methane explosion at a mine in Karviná in the Moravian Silesian Region on Thursday remains in a critical condition. The man has severe burns on more than half of his body. He is being treated at a hospital in Ostrava, where another miner injured in the blast and fire is also receiving care.

Thirteen miners, 12 of them Polish, died in the blast, which occurred almost 900 metres underground in the ČSM mine.