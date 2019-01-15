Policeman who seriously injured motorcyclist cleared

A police officer who caused serious injury to a motorcyclist after blocking his path with a service vehicle has again been cleared of wrongdoing. A Prague appeals court ruled to that effect on Tuesday, confirming an earlier verdict.

Officer Šimon Vaic had been facing criminal charges of grievous bodily harm after driving his car into the path of a motorcyclist, who was at that time banned from driving, in July of last year. He could have faced up to two years in jail and a service ban if found guilty.