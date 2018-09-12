Police warn of deadly consignment of synthetic marihuana

The police authorities in Moravia have warned against a dangerous consignment of synthetic marihuana that has appeared in the region.
Six people were hospitalized after taking the drug. A thirty-two-year-old addict died and another is in serious condition.
A homeless woman from Ostrava who also took the drug said she and her friends found several boxes of the substance on a garbage heap.
The police have warned there could be thousands of dozes of the substance in circulation.
