Police want to test facial recognition technology in Prague

The police have asked the Prague authorities to activate a facial recognition function on security cameras at six locations in the city as part of a pilot project, the news site iRozhlas reported. This would allow the police to automatically monitor and record the movement of people caught on those cameras.
Prague City Hall will now consult the matter with the Office for the Protection of Personal Data. It previously refused to allow facial recognition technology to be used to track suspected football hooligans.
