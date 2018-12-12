Police want to charge far-right MP for Lety concentration camp remarks

Police have asked the Chamber of Deputies to strip an MP of the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party of his immunity so he can face criminal prosecution over statements he made about a WWII-era concentration camp for Roma in Lety near Písek.

The MP in question, Miloslav Rozner, was recorded saying at a private meeting in December 2017 that it was nonsense for the government to buy the land where the camp was situated, and pay to dismantle the pig farm built over it.

In the recording, broadcast by Czech TV’s 168 Hours program, Rozner says he would not have “thrown half a billion crowns out the window” to buy out what he called a “non-existent pseudo-concentration camp”. Roma groups argue that amounts to Holocaust denial and lodged a criminal complaint.

The lower house of Parliament’s mandate and immunity committee is due to discuss the police request on Tuesday, December 18, according to its chairman, Stanislav Grospič (Communists). He said the full plenary might then decide on the matter in January.

The pig farm is due to be demolished in the final months of 2019. A new memorial to the Roma victims who died there is due to open in 2023.