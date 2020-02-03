Police to charge three men of inciting hatred after New Zealand terror attack

The Czech police have finished their investigation of three men who are suspected of inciting hatred following last year’s Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand and it looks like the trio are headed for a court case. State Prosecutor Martin Bílý told Czech Television on Monday that he has received the police investigation file, which proposes charges be pressed. The three individuals, who are accused of supporting the attack on social media and in other circles, could face a jail sentence of between 5 to 15 years if found guilty.

Visitors of two mosques in the New Zealand capital of Christchurch were attacked by a gunman last march. The mass shooting claimed 51 lives in total and was described as “one of New Zealand's darkest days” by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.