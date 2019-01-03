Police suspend investigation into EU subsidies fraud at Ministry of Regional Development

According to newspaper Lidové noviny, the Czech police have suspended their investigation of a 2013 computer system tender at the Ministry of Regional Development, which Ministry of Finance auditors had judged to be in violation of government guidelines.

The investigation was launched three-and-a-half-years ago after a Ministry of Finance audit pointed out a lack of transparency in the evaluation of proposals. A spokesperson for the ministry told Lidové noviny that the three-and-a-half-year investigation had cost the state CZK 820 million in potential funding, because the European Union had refused to cover the costs until case was finished.