Police suspect Stork’s Nest Farm of serious tax evasion

The police have started a criminal investigation into the financial management of the Stork’s Nest Farm and Hotel Complex, which is part of the Agrofert conglomerate established by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, the news site Neovlivni.cz reported on Tuesday citing police spokeswoman Eva Kropáčkova.

According to Neovlivni, the police suspect the firm of extensive tax evasion. Agrofert spokesman Karel Hazelka said the management of the conglomerate had received no information on the case, but ruled out any financial irregularities at the firm.

Police earlier concluded an investigation into the Stork’s Nest Farm in connection with suspected EU subsidy fraud and proposed that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš be charged. The state attorney’s office dealing with the case has not yet reached any conclusion.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who established the multi-billion crown agro-chemical empire put it into trust funds two years ago in order to meet a strict new conflict of interest law.