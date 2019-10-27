Police shooting investigated

The General Inspectorate of the Security Forces (GIBS) is investigating a shooting in Prague's Horní Počernice district.

According to the news site Novinky.cz, which reported the incident, a police officer fired at a man fleeing from the site of a robbery.

The man, who was hit, is suspected of having stolen a mobile phone in an electronics store. The wounded man was taken to the emergency ward of Vinohrady hospital.

The General Inspectorate is investigating whether the shooting in the street, which presented a threat to the public, was justifiable with regard to the committed offense.