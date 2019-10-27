Police shooting investigated

The General Inspectorate of the Security Forces (GIBS) is investigating a shooting in Prague's Horní Počernice district.
According to the news site Novinky.cz, which reported the incident, a police officer fired at a man fleeing from the site of a robbery.
The man, who was hit, is suspected of having stolen a mobile phone in an electronics store. The wounded man was taken to the emergency ward of Vinohrady hospital.
The General Inspectorate is investigating whether the shooting in the street, which presented a threat to the public, was justifiable with regard to the committed offense.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home