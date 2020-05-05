Police shelve ex-minister’s complaint against former National Gallery director

The police have shelved two criminal complaints filed against former National Gallery director Jiří Fajt by Antonín Staněk, an ex-minister of culture. Mr. Staněk took the legal action shortly after he removed Mr. Fajt from the role, accusing him of financial impropriety. The gallery boss repeatedly denied the allegation.

The current arts minister, Lubomír Zaorálek, said his predecessor’s move had been clearly inappropriate and that he regretted what had happened.