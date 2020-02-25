Police recommend two more face trial for supporting Christchurch attack

The Czech police have recommended that two more people face trial for expressing approval on the internet of last year’s terrorist attack in New Zealand. The police have now called for a total of five people to be tried for the support of terrorism in this connection, a representative of the Supreme State Attorney’s Office in Prague said on Tuesday. The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

According to previous information, 12 people in the Czech Republic are being investigated on suspicion of publicly approving of a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch that left 51 people dead.