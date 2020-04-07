Police recommend ex-PM Nečas face false testimony charges

Police have recommended that former Czech prime minister Petr Nečas face charges of bearing false testimony, the news site Aktuálně.cz. reported on Wednesday. Mr. Nečas testified in a case involving his wife Jana. She was found guilty of, when she was head of the PM’s office, using the Military Intelligence Service to monitor Mr. Nečas’s then wife Radka.

The court panel in Jana Nečasová’s trial said that statements made in her defence by Mr. Nečas were untrue. He could face up to three years in jail if found guilty.