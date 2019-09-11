Police recommend criminal charges against former regional governor for corruption

The Czech police have proposed that the former regional governor of the Usti region Jiří Šulc be charged with abuse of office, news site Aktuálně reported on Wednesday. Investigators believe that Mr. Šulc influenced the selection procedure for the director of the ROP Severozápad who was responsible for allocating EU funds in the northwest of the country.

The benefactor of this action was to be Mr. Šulc’s acquaintance Petr Kušnierz, the former head of ROP Severozápad, who was sentenced to prison in 2017 for influencing grant projects in the region.

According to Aktuálně the police have also asked for criminal charges against Mr. Kušnierz’s predecessor in the position Petr Vráblík, who they believe took part in manipulating the grants.

Both Mr. Šulc and Mr. Vráblík have denied any wrongdoing in their previous statements.