Police receive three suits vs. President's chancellor over judicial independence

A Prague district prosecutor's office has received three lawsuits filed against the Czech president’s chancellor, Vratislav Mynář, all of which concern possible efforts to influence court decisions.

Chancellor Mynář is alleged to have tried repeatedly to influence judges in key courts to take decisions on cases relating to the Office of the President or in which President Miloš Zeman had a vested interest.

The three separate lawsuits were filed by Senator Václav Láska of the liberal Senátor 21 caucus, the NGO platform Rekonstrukce státu (State Reconstruction), and an unidentified citizen.

The prosecutor's office has forwarded them to a police unit specialised in fighting corruption and organised crime to determine whether to pursue charges against Mr Mynář for interfering with judicial independence.