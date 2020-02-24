Broadcast Archive

Police raid Labour Ministry, accuse officials of corruption over IT tender

Brian Kenety
24-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Police have accused two officials at the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs in connection with a public tender to provide IT services.

The Prague Prosecutor General’s office announced the police action on Monday following separate raids at the ministry and an IT company called OKSystem, carried out by the police anti-organised crime and corruption unit (NCOZ).

The main focus of the police investigation is a 1 billion crown order for a new internal computer system not yet up and running.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 