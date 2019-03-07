Police raid Kapsch and other institutions over corruption allegations

Police from the country’s organised crime unit on Thursday raided the Prague headquarters of the Austrian firm Kapsch. The police also searched the office of ANO deputy chair Jaroslav Faltýnek, the headquarters of the anti-trust office in Brno and several dozen other institutions around the country.

According to the website Novinky.cz, police suspect Kapsch’s CEO Karel Feix and the head of the anti-trust office Petr Rafaj of corruption. They are suspected of having tried to influence a contract to operate the electronic toll collection system in the Czech Republic, Novinky.cz reported.

The Austrian Kapsch AG, which has been operating the electronic toll collection system in the Czech Republic since 2007, is set to be replaced by the consortium SkyToll / Czechtoll this year.