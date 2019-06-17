Police raid illegal cigarette factory in Liberec region

Police raided a large-scale illegal cigarette factory in the Liberec region at the weekend and detained a foreign national allegedly running it on charges of tax evasion.
A spokesman for a special police unit for fighting organized crime (NCOZ) said agents had seized nine tons of raw tobacco in addition to equipment.
The accused planned to import machinery and several tons of raw tobacco to expand the illegal cigarette production line, NCOZ spokesman Jaroslav Ibehej said.
