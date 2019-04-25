Police raid Agriculture Ministry

Police raided offices at the Czech Agriculture Ministry early on Thursday in connection with suspected subsidy fraud.

The raid was conducted by the country’s special unit for fighting organized crime. Its spokesman Jaroslav Ibehej confirmed the raid was in connection with a criminal investigation but refused to provide further details.No one has so far been detained.

According to the news site idnes the raid was conducted in connection with billion-crown subsidy programmes. The ministry, headed by Miroslav Toman of the Social Democrats, has made no comment.