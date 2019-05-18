Police propose pressing charges of hate speech in connection with Christchurch attacks

The police have proposed filing charges of hate speech against an unnamed individual in connection with verbal attacks posted online in connection with the Christchurch attacks in New Zealand.
According to the internet daily Denik N the police are investigating several other people in connection with similar offenses, based on two dozen posts which appeared in the wake of the attacks.
They were condemned in the strongest terms by both Interior Minister Jan Hamáček and Police President Jan Švejdar who warned that hate speech and propagating terrorism online would not be tolerated.
