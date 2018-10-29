Police President Tuhý to leave his post

Daniela Lazarová
29-10-2018
Police President Tomáš Tuhý will be leaving his post on October 31, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček confirmed on Monday. He has headed the force since April 2014.

According to the news site Novinky. cz Tuhý will soon replace Livia Klausová as the country’s ambassador to Slovakia.

