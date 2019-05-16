Police president says officer in special force could be sacked for cooperating with Pirate Party

Police President Jan Švejdar has said he considers cooperation between the Pirate Party and an officer from the National Centre Against Organized Crime absolutely unacceptable.

In a statement on Twitter the police president said that if it were confirmed that Jan Šmíd, a member of this special force, had cooperated with the Pirate Party he would be sacked.

The ruling ANO Party which brought attention to the alleged close cooperation between Šmíd and the Pirate Party, expressed concern regarding possible information leaks and asked the Security Committee of the Chamber of Deputies to look into the matter.

The committee is due to meet on May 21st.