Police out in force for New Year celebrations, video-mapping

Daniela Lazarová
31-12-2019
Police will be out in force in the Czech capital on Tuesday night to maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations in the city centre. New Year street parties are expected on Wenceslas and Old Town Square where hundreds of people traditionally congregate to see in the New Year.

A heightened police presence can also be expected on January 1st in connection with the New Year’s video-mapping on the building of the National Museum (at 6.15pm, 7.15pm and 8.15pm) as well as the planned fireworks display over Folimanka Park at 6pm.

