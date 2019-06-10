Police on alert after shooting threat directed at Czech schools

Police have warned Czech schools of a possible shooting attack after the sending of a threat of that nature via social media, the Czech News Agency reported. A police spokesperson said the warning concerned schools in more than one region but did not reveal more detailed information. A threat was also made against Charles University, which has almost 50,000 students, its rector said.
The police said they had taken appropriate measures but would not say what they were for tactical reasons. However, patrols have been stepped up at the institutions in question.
