Police officer charged with illegal wildlife trade

The General Police Inspectorate has charged a police officer from the Regional Directorate in Prague and two other individuals with illegal wildlife trade, the Czech News Agency reported on Friday. The suspects allegedly attempted to sell the horn of a critically endangered rhino on the Asian market, which could have brought them over two million crowns. If found guilty, they would face up to five years in prison.

The sale and purchase of rhino horns has been banned worldwide since 1977 within measures to protect the endangered species. The horn powder is sought after mainly in Asia, where traditional medicine lends it therapeutic and aphrodisiac powers.