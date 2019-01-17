Police note rise in number of foreigners illegally in Czech Repubilc, overstaying visas

Illegal migration to the Czech Republic has stabilised since the migrant crisis of 2015, with fewer than 5,000 people found to be in the country last year without required papers, the Foreign Police say.

The majority of the 4,992 foreigners found to be in the country illegally were Ukrainians, followed by Moldavians, Vietnamese, and Russians. In total, that is 254 more people than in 2017.

The number of foreigners who arrived legally but overstayed their visas rose by 165 to 4,653.