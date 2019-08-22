Police investigating vandalizing of Konev statue

Police are investigating the vandalizing of the statue of Soviet Marshal Ivan Konev in Prague 6 which was splattered with red paint on the anniversary of the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia on August 21, 1968.

The statue was erected in commemoration of the general’s role in helping to liberate Czechoslovakia from Nazi oppression, however Konev remains a controversial figure since he was also involved in the suppression of the Hungarian uprising in 1956, and the construction of the Berlin Wall in 1961.

His statue has been spray painted in protest on several occasions in recent years.