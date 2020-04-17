Police investigating suspected suicide at Motol Hospital

Police are investigating the death by shooting of a 75-year-old man in Prague’s Motol Hospital. The man, who was suffering from cancer in a terminal stage of the disease, is believed to have shot himself in the early hours of Friday. It is not clear how he obtained the weapon. The police have ruled out speculation that the death was linked to the coronavirus epidemic.
Country’s leading epidemiologist makes U-turn on strategy of herd immunity
Czech government loosens restrictions ahead of Easter, but masses and caroling strictly banned
“Operation K” - How the Communists wiped out Czechoslovakia’s monasteries in one brutal stroke
Industry leader Radek Špicar: The Czech economy will survive, but it will be a different kind of economy
Food tour operator: Post-virus Prague will have less fine dining, more casual restaurants and delivery