Police investigating suspected suicide at Motol Hospital

Daniela Lazarová
17-04-2020
Police are investigating the death by shooting of a 75-year-old man in Prague’s Motol Hospital. The man, who was suffering from cancer in a terminal stage of the disease, is believed to have shot himself in the early hours of Friday. It is not clear how he obtained the weapon. The police have ruled out speculation that the death was linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

 
 
