Police investigating robbery of jewels, watches worth millions

Police are investigating a robbery of jewellery and watches worth at least 20 million crowns stolen from a store in the Arkády Pankrác shopping mall on December 16th.

The video from a security camera published by the police shows seven robbers breaking into the shopping centre in the late night hours. The break-in lasted only about two and a half minutes, giving the men time to escape before the first police officers arrived at the scene.

The police have asked the public for help in reporting anything suspicious they may have noticed.