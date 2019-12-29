Police investigating robbery of jewels, watches worth millions

Police are investigating a robbery of jewellery and watches worth at least 20 million crowns stolen from a store in the Arkády Pankrác shopping mall on December 16th.
The video from a security camera published by the police shows seven robbers breaking into the shopping centre in the late night hours. The break-in lasted only about two and a half minutes, giving the men time to escape before the first police officers arrived at the scene.
The police have asked the public for help in reporting anything suspicious they may have noticed.
Novinky.cz: Prague brothel threatened to send out 600 prostitutes onto the capital’s streets
Czech Village Bake Shop in Cedar Rapids gives expat community a taste of home
Vánočka – a Christmas Eve sweetbread steeped in symbolism
Prague will have its New Year’s fireworks show, but separate from City Hall’s official video mapping spectacle
Prague’s State Opera to reopen after three-year renovation