Police investigating case that caused public outcry

Police say they know the identity of the three women who led a group of pre-school children across a rail track when the red lights were flashing and the gates were down.

The incident, which happened in a Prague suburb, was recorded by Mall.TV which happened to be filming in the area and was placed on YouTube, causing a public outcry.

Police say they have questioned the women, but did not disclose whether charges had been brought against them. Hundreds of people die at Czech rail crossings every year.