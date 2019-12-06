Police investigating attack in Prague shopping mall

A black man was attacked in the Flora shopping mall in Prague on Thursday evening, the news site Novinky.cz reported. According to the Novinky’s reporter who was there at the time, the man was stabbed in the neck by an aggressor with whom he had engaged in a brief scuffle coming out of the metro.
The injured man is reported to be in serious condition. The attacker was detained by the mall’s security and turned over to the police. It is not yet clear whether the attack was racially motivated.
