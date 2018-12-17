Police investigating apparent bomb threat on Manchester-Prague plane

Brian Kenety
17-12-2018
Czech police on Sunday evening searched a plane arriving from England to check if a bomb was on board. This followed a request by the pilot, after a stewardess found a photo of a bomb in the passengers’ toilet, taken to be a threat.

Police have found no evidence of an actual device. The plane, which ran between Manchester and Prague, was carrying 183 passengers. Upon arrival, they were questioned by the police as to whether they had witnessed anything suspicious.

 
 
 
 
 
