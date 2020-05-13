Police investigating alleged threats against Russian diplomat

Police in the Czech Republic are investigating alleged threats against a diplomat at Prague’s Russian Embassy, the minister of foreign affairs, Tomáš Petříček, told Czech Television. Mr. Petříček said his officials had handed the matter over to the police after being contacted by the embassy.

The Russian Embassy said on Facebook on Monday that a member of its staff had received threats. It said this had come in response to false accusations of a planned Russian attack on Prague politicians.

Three officials in the city received police protection following reports that they could be in danger over moves that angered Moscow.