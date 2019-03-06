Police investigate possible tax evasion at PM’s ‘Stork’s Nest’ farm

Czech police have started an investigation into whether the management of the Stork’s Nest farm engaged in tax evasion. Aleš Cimbala, spokesman of the Municipal Public Prosecution Office in Prague, told news server Neovlivni.cz that cases of illegal deduction of VAT, hundreds of millions of crowns spent on advertising, and other tax offences are suspected.

It is not the first time that suspected tax offences related to Stork’s Nest management have been reported by tax officials. In 2014, a German tax office had doubts about the payments for alleged advertising of the German branch of Agrofert at the farm, located near the central Bohemian village of Olbramovice.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (ANO) is currently also being prosecuted in connection with alleged subsidy fraud related to the construction of the Stork’s Nest.