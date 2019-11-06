Police in South Moravia uncover group that exported drugs to USA

Customs officers have arrested six individuals in South Moravia who are suspected of trafficking drugs. More than ten kilograms of narcotics and tens of thousands of ecstasy tablets were found during the raid, the Czech News Agency reports. Five of the individuals are facing charges and could receive sentences of up to 18 years in prison if found guilty.

Police started investigating the case in April, when two suspicious packages containing more than four kilograms of crystallised MDMA were discovered at a postal station in Prague. According to the spokeswoman of the South Moravian Customs Administration Lada Temňáková, Czech authorities worked together with America’s Drug Enforcement Administration on the case. She says that aside from the USA some packages were also destined for Australia.