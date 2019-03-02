Police in Prague arrest suspected killer from Serbia

Police in Prague apprehended a Serbian national on Friday wanted on an international warrant, the Czech News Agency reported on Saturday. The 38-year old man, who is believed to be a contract killer, was arrested as part of cooperation between several countries.

The police says the suspect was arrested with false documents, two guns and ammunition, and tools for changing his appearance.

According to the AP agency, Serbian media in January published footage allegedly showing the suspect coming out of a car and shooting down his victim in a Belgrade suburb in broad daylight.