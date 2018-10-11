Police in Ostrava warn against new type of dangerous synthetic drug

Police in Ostrava have warned against a new type of synthetically made marihuana that has appeared on the black market in the city.

The dangerous substance first appeared among drug users in the Moravian-Silesian region in September. So far, 23 people have been treated for intoxication after taking the drug and one person died as a result of combining the drug with alcohol.

Police have warned there could be thousands of doses of the synthetic drug among addicts. Six people have been charged in connection with the case.