Police gearing up for ultra-right and anarchist marches in Brno

Police are gearing up for demonstrations of ultra-right groups and anarchists in the Moravian metropolis of Brno. Hundreds of officers and anti-conflict police are out in the streets to prevent skirmishes and maintain law and order. Citizens have been advised to keep out of the city centre in the evening hours.
