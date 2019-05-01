Police gearing up for ultra-right and anarchist marches in Brno

Daniela Lazarová
01-05-2019
Police are gearing up for demonstrations of ultra-right groups and anarchists in the Moravian metropolis of Brno. Hundreds of officers and anti-conflict police are out in the streets to prevent skirmishes and maintain law and order. Citizens have been advised to keep out of the city centre in the evening hours.

 
 
