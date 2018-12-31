Police gearing up for New Year celebrations

Police, paramedics and fire fighters are gearing up for the New Year celebrations in the centre of Prague and other big cities.

Officers will be out in force in the city centre where thousands of people like to see the New Year in in boisterous street parties and traffic restrictions will be in force in areas where there is a bigger congregation of people, such as Wenceslas Square and Old Town Square.

The New Year fireworks will traditionally take place at 6pm on January 1st on Letna and may best be observed from the river embankments and nearby Prague bridges.