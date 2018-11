Czech police say a criminal gang based in Karviná, near the Polish border, over the past two years sold an astounding 163 kilos of crystal meth, known locally as Pervitin.

The street value of the drug could have been between 100 million to 200 million crowns.

Police said last week they arrested seven members of the gang at various locations throughout the country. They had used highly sophisticated methods to avoid their production and distribution networks from being detected.