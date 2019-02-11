Police file fraud charges over Czech utility ČEZ purchase of Ševětín solar plant

Police will charge five people with fraud in connection with the sale of a giant solar plant to state-controlled utility ČEZ nearly a decade ago, Czech Radio reports, citing the state prosecutor.
Prague-listed ČEZ bought the Ševětín photovoltaic power plant, the country’s third largest, from the opaque company Gentley in 2010.
Apart from the multi-billion crown sale price, said to have been twice the market rate, ČEZ paid over 100 million crowns to supply companies and other entities in dubious contracts, the police organised-crime unit allege.
According to Radiožurnál, the police earlier filed criminal charges against one current and one former ČEZ manager, three people from the company Mapra and another from IES Recycling.
