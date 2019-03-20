Police file charges over Troja footbridge collapse near Prague Zoo

Police have filed charges of negligence against two people over the 2017 collapse of the Troja footbridge near the Prague Zoo, Czech public television reports.

Four people were injured in the accident, two of them severely. The incident set off a flurry of technical inspections of bridges stretching across the Vltava River and beyond.

A broad inspection also revealed that nearly 1 in 4 bridges on the country’s second and third class roads are in very poor condition.