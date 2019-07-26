Police detained nearly 5,000 foreigners illegally in Czechia last year, mainly Ukrainians

Czech police last year detained 4,992 foreigners in the country illegally, 254 more than in 2017. As in previous years, Ukrainians comprised the largest group, according to a Ministry of the Interior report.

Nearly 1,500 Ukrainians were detained by the police in 2108. Large numbers of Moldovans, Vietnamese, Russians and Georgians illegally in the country were also detained.

Most had entered the country legally but exceeded their permitted stays or had expired visas, the Interior Ministry said. Some have done so repeatedly.