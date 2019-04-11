Police detain truck with migrants in Vysočina

Ruth Fraňková
11-04-2019
Czech foreign police detained a truck in the Vysočina region carrying 13 migrants, including several small children, spokesman for the Police Presidium told the Czech News Agency on Thursday. The nationality of the migrants has not been revealed.

The truck with a British car license plate was driven by a Lithuanian national. According to the police he has been arrested and faces charges of smuggling. The operation was carried out through a combined international effort.

