Police detain ten people as EU and anti-EU demonstrators clash in city centre

Daniela Lazarová
25-04-2019
Several hundred supporters of the anti-EU Freedom and Direct Democracy Party gathered on Wenceslas Square on Thursday afternoon to protest against what the organizers called “the dictate of the European Union“.

The gathering was addressed by France’s Marie Le Pen and Geert Wilders from the Netherlands.

A counter-demonstration took place at the bottom end of Wenceslas Square and the police detained ten people in skirmishes.

