Police conclude investigation into alleged corruption involving PM

The police have concluded an investigation into a case of alleged corruption involving the Czech prime minister, Andrej Babiš. Mr. Babiš and members of his family have been charged with wrongfully acquiring CZK 50 million in European Union funds in connection with Stork’s Nest, a conference centre and hotel near Prague.

A spokesperson for the Prague state attorney’s office said an investigation into one individual had been separated from the rest of the case. Media outlets have reported that this likely refers to Andrej Babiš Jr., who previously said in an interview that he was taken out of the country against his will at a time when the spotlight was on the prime minister over the affair.

The news site Neovlivni.cz reported that the police would recommend that Mr. Babiš be summonsed to appear in court in person over the matter. The billionaire leader of the ANO party denies any wrongdoing and says the whole affair is part of a political campaign against him.