Police charge man who threatened Parliament guards with knife

Daniela Lazarová
31-01-2020
The police have filed charges against a 31-year-old man who was detained after trying to force his way into the Czech Chamber of Deputies on Thursday.

The incident happened when the chamber was in session and the man reportedly threatened the guards with a knife. He was apprehended and remains in custody.

The man faces up to four years in prison for violence against a public official. The motive behind his actions remains unclear.

 
 
