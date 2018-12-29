Police charge five people with EU subsidy fraud

Daniela Lazarová
29-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The police have charged five people with EU subsidy fraud in connection with an EU grant of fifty million euros for the construction of a five star hotel and wellness centre near Hluboká Castle in south Bohemia.

According to a police spokesperson an investigation into the case revealed serious financial irregularities. The money has already been paid out.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 