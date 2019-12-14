Police charge 58 over smuggling CZK 2 billion in drugs

Police in the Czech Republic have charged 58 people with involvement in the trafficking of cocaine and heroin worth over CZK 2 billion to Australia. Czech officers worked with colleagues in the US and Australia to uncover the activities of the group, whose members could face up to 18 years in jail if found guilty.
Three main organisers are accused of engaging couriers in the Czech Republic to transport drugs from what police described as countries close to production areas. The mules, mainly operating as couples, attempted to pass off their smuggling missions as regular holidays.
